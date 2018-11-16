Creation of a Holiday. Lincoln's proclamation to the nation creating Thanksgiving as a holiday as respite for a nation at war. Eloquent. Somber. Reflective. Source: The Smoky Hill and Republic Union, 1863. More Fun Discoveries from Antique Cookbooks Roast Turkey ~1875 Food Saving Tips ~1819 Friday Menu ~1910
Roasting Turkey. Seven more days until turkey time! This roast turkey recipe is surprisingly detailed. You crush the point of the breast-bone with a rolling pint, serve with curled sausage, and cranberries. I might try rubbing my turkey in an onion. Fun read. Source: In the Kitchen, 1875.
The Girl turns 16 today. Wow! How did that happen? Cake time! I thought I had purchased a gluten free cake mix, but discovered that it was, in fact, a pizza mix lurking in the corner of the pantry. Oops. Plan B was to make a golden sunshine cake that we had made before that
How to Carve a Turkey Time to ramp up the Thanksgiving holiday cooking-theme. I always thought it was an interesting dichotomy growing up: The Matriarch did the roasting. The Patriarch did the carving. Here was see the gender divide as well. Today? Well, if you're going to fry it in peanut oil, then I'm fine
WWI Yuban Coffee Advertisement. To all who celebrate Armistice Day or Veterans Day. "There is no shortage of coffee. You may drink as much as you are accustomed to - You will not deprive the soldiers or the women and children abroad of their share." Great find! Happy Monday!
Le Pain. Translation: Our duty is not to waste bread. From a group of posters designed by school children and others, some marked "Affiche composée par les enfants de France pour la prévoyance et les économies." Celebrating the 100th anniversary to the end of WWI. To honor the event, I am sharing several posters under
Eat Potatoes. From a group of posters designed by school children. As someone who is deathly allergic to bread, these children largely reflect how I feel in the kitchen... The 100th anniversary of the end of WWI is coming up. To honor the event, I'll be sharing several posters under the category: 'Economic and Industrial
Eat Potatoes. From a group of posters designed by school children. As someone who is deathly allergic to bread, I approve! The 100th anniversary of the end of WWI is coming up. To honor the event, I'll be sharing several posters under the category: 'Economic and Industrial Aspects'. Source: Library of Congress
Also 100 Cooks. Alas, 'baker' is no longer a job classification in the military. I'm sure there were several good jokes about the bakery company! The 100th anniversary of the end of WWI is coming up. To honor the event, I'll be sharing several posters under the category: 'Economic and Industrial Aspects'. Source: Library of
Help Win the War. The 100th anniversary of the end of WWI is coming up. To honor the event, I'll be sharing several posters under the category: 'Economic and Industrial Aspects'. Source: Library of Congress
Election Cake Recipe. Election day here in the US. Time to get your bake on. This recipe is quite involved. Makes 9 loves - plenty to share at the polls! (Find out about measurements here.) In 1875, Ulysses S. Grant was the President of the US; he helped lead the Union to victory over the
The Coffee of Southern Bells. Happy Monday!
The Lunchbox. The art of packing lunches has been foremost in my mind recently. Our local recycling company just announced that it would no longer accept plastic bags or plastic wrap of any sort. Now this has been some time coming. California already outlawed cheap plastic grocery bags (Yes, we also banned straws...evil straws.). Stores
Happy Friday. This is my kind of menu! Just watched Julie & Julia for the umpteenth time. One of my favorites. Fitting to have the Red Star Cooking School advertisement for today's post.
Colorful Halloween Menu. Happy Halloween, everyone! Here's a fascinating Halloween menu from WWII - its purpose was to be festive and improve morale. The chef deliberately chooses foods with fall colors. Notice the mention of rationing and food shortages. Read more about this menu's preparation here. Source: The Evening Star, 1943.
Ideas for Halloween. Decorations. Halloween Party Games. If you have some extra time, check out the source link below. Fun Halloween-themed newspaper edition on all things Halloween. You definitely get the idea that these parties were for young couples! The games are really creative. Would have been tremendous fun. Source: Evening Ledger, 1914.
Happy Monday!
National League Cookbook. Happy Halloween! Can you just imagine the roaring 20s and a fantastic costume party dinner? Prohibition probably meant that Cider had a little kick to it! Lots of Halloween parties this weekend ~enjoy! Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.
National League Cookbook. Item No.1 in Menu No.1 is Jellied Chicken Boullion - Simple? Not so sure. Hearty? Yes. Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.
Doughnut Recipes. Happy National Greasy Food Day! I could have brought you fried eggplant or fried eggs, but opted instead for some doughnuts. Something we can all appreciate with our morning coffee. Time to go grab a dozen for the office on the way to work! A slightly more involved version from Mrs. Boyd. Source:
Preserving Cider. Are we all busy making cider, yet? We have two tubs of apples waiting to be processes - will get to it soon. I was hoping to find a cider recipe, but only found two for preservation. Very surprised at the mustard seed in the first. And for the second, let's just say
National League Cookbook. At what point did we move away from such delectables as Mushroom and Noodle Timbale and Prune Whip and substitute them for Subway? Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.
Yuban Advertisement 1914 Happy Monday!
Pumpkin Pie Recipe. Cookbooks back in the day often included blank pages to add your own recipes. I'm not sure when recipe boxes came of fashion, but this method certainly helps keep things all together. Today's post is just such a recipe, written with exquisite penmanship and attributed to Mother. Enjoy! Source: In the
Happy Friday. Source: The Spokane Press, January 22, 1910.
National League Cookbook. It's full-on candy season here in the States and adding something sweet to the mix somehow seems appropriate. How about home-made chocolate sauce? The recipe is a bit involved and we're not huge chocolate fans, but I know many folks are, so here's one to tuck away in the recipe box! Source:
National League Cookbook. Nut season is here! Grab some almonds from the bulk food bin and give this one a try! Pairs well with sherry as demonstrated in this 1886 recipe. Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.
National League Cookbook. Lots of good tips here - from salting to searing. Any that you would add? Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.
Yuban Advertisement 1919. Has your morning coffee such heart-warming richness of flavor that each day it gives you new cheer, each day a fresh sense of the pleasantness of living? Happy Monday!
National League Cookbook. New day! New cookbook! This little book is only about 50 pages long - publicized as being a Service for Women from the National League of out San Francisco. Introduction and Table of Contents follow. Note the popular reference to Fannie Farmer. Table of Contents Source: Everywoman's Cook Book, 1922.